Students support ‘Sticker Shock’

Midcoast girls lauded for excellence in STEM

Two Midcoast students received Certificates of Merit from the Society of Women Engineers at the University of Maine at Orono at a mid-December ceremony.

Mackenzie Wilson of Morse High School in Bath and Riley Simon of Freeport High School were among six female students statewide who were honored for excellence in science or math. The award is given globally to one junior or senior in each high school that participates in the award process.

“Certificate of Merit is a special opportunity where we, the University of Maine SWE Section, can recognize young women from around Maine for their accomplishments in STEM,” said McKayla Leary, an engineering student at UMaine Orono and co-producer of the event.

Calling all youth writers

Submissions are open for The Telling Room’s annual themed Statewide Writing Contest. Entrants must live in Maine and be between the ages of 10 and 18. The grand prize winner, chosen by a panel of professional writers, will receive $250 and will be published in the The Telling Room’s spring anthology and other media.

All genres of writing are welcome to address this year’s theme of “Mystery.” Submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31. See tellingroom.org/writing-contest for full submission guidelines and writing prompts.

Bath YMCA receives meal program grant

The Bath-area YMCA was the recipient of a Full Plates Full Potential Oakhurst After School grant. The funding helps schools and community organizations with free after-school meals programs for kids. In all, $83,000 was distributed to five school systems and eight nonprofits statewide.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: