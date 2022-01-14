NEWBURGH — Eight children were sent to a hospital in Maine on Friday when a truck collided with the back of a school bus.
The crash happened in Newburgh while the bus was carrying 18 children, the Bangor Daily News reported. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said the pickup truck had two people inside.
The sheriff’s office said it was still investigating the crash on Friday.
The office said the bus, which was transporting students from the Hampden school system, had indicated it was stopping, but the truck failed to stop.
The children taken to a hospital had complaints of pain, the Daily News reported. The passenger in the truck was also taken to a hospital.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Health
Maine considers new screening to protect baby health
-
Life & Culture
Pope Francis spotted visiting record store in Rome
-
Sports
Several UMaine teams sidelined this weekend because of COVID-19 cases
-
Business
Metro warns of possible bus service interruptions
-
Local & State
Eight children taken to hospital after collision involving Maine school bus