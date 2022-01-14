STANDISH — JP Estrella scored 35 points and South Portland remained undefeated with a 59-44 win over Bonny Eagle in a Class AA South boys’ basketball game Friday night.

The Red Riots (10-0) opened a 28-22 halftime advantage, highlighted by 21 points from Estrella, a 6-foot-10 junior center. South Portland then used a 23-14 advantage in the third quarter to break it open.

Jaelen Jackson chipped in with 10 points for the Red Riots.

Aidan Walcott led Bonny Eagle (5-4) with 16 points, while Eliot Bouchard tossed in 10.

POLAND 67, WAYNFLETE 56: Hunter Gibson scored 31 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Knights (5-4) defeated the Flyers (3-4) in Poland.

Joseph Levesque had 13 points, while Chance Brown and Shane Yorkey each hit a pair of 3s and finished with eight points for Poland.

Ed Cox led Waynflete with 12 points, followed by Nico Kirby with 10 and Matt Adey and Henry Hart with nine apiece.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 52, WELLS 43: Nate Hebert led the Patriots (7-3) with 14 points in a win over the Warriors (3-6) at Gray.

Josh Michaud and Jay Hawkes each added 11 points.

Devin Brown of Wells scored 17 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 76, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 52: Landen Johnson scored 37 points for the Seagulls (7-1), who had at least 21 points in three of the four quarters against the Panthers (3-4) at Old Orchard Beach.

Johnson had 14 points in the first quarter as the Seagulls took a 23-10 lead, then scored 22 of his team’s 42 points in the second half. He finished with seven 3-pointers.

Brady Croteau added 15 points and James Erickson had 10 for Old Orchard.

Joaquim Bila led NYA with 23 points.

OCEANSIDE 69, ERSKINE ACADEMY 35: Carter Galley scored 25 points for the Mariners (7-3) in a win over the Eagles (0-10) in South China.

Bodhi Ames contributed 13 points and Austin Chilles had 12.

Kaden Porter led Erskine with 15 points.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 47, TEMPLE ACADEMY 41: Seth Vega scored 21 points to lead the Guardians (2-4) to a win over the Bereans (1-4) at Eliot.

Isaiah Cardinal and Sunny Johnson added 13 points apiece, while Dan Poirier pulled down 12 rebounds.

Peyton Reckards had 19 points for Temple. Nathan Corey tossed in 17.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 51, RANGELEY 37: Silas Yeaton lead the Breakers (1-6) with 18 points in a win over the Lakers (0-3) in Freeport.

Alden Thacker added 14 points and Ben Ndamukunda had 11.

Malcolm Black finished with nine points for Rangeley.

