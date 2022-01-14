WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Bowdoin closed the game with a 9-4 run – all points coming from the free-throw line – to secure a 63-51 win over Williams in a NESCAC women’s basketball game Friday night.

Sela Kay powered the offense with 18 points for Bowdoin (12-3, 2-1 NESCAC). Annie Boasberg added 16 points and Megan Tan tossed in 11.

Maddy Mandyck, Arianna Gerig and Maggie Meehan each had 15 points for Williams (6-8, 1-2).

BATES 52, AMHERST 49: The Bobcats (10-3, 2-0 NESCAC) opened the game with a 19-10 run and held off a late surge to upend the third-ranked Mammoths (8-1, 1-1) in Lewiston.

Meghan Graff led Bates with 21 points. Mia Roy added 12 points and Brianna Gadaleta had 11.

MIDDLEBURY 77, COLBY 65: Alexa Mustafaj scored 22 points to power the Panthers (7-5, 1-0 NESCAC) past the Mules (9-3, 1-2) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Keegan Dunbar’s 19 points led Colby.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 4, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 2: Peyton Mulhern scored an unassisted power-play goal 7:11 into the third period to break a 2-2 tie and Brett Stoddard added a short-handed empty-netter in the final minute as the Polar Bears (7-5, 3-4 NESCAC) beat the Camels (4-6-2, 0-5-0) in New London, Connecticut.

Stoddard had a goal early in the second period for Bowdoin, while Izzy Stoddard also scored.

Natalie Witkowski and Camile Phelan scored for Connecticut College.

ELMIRA 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Eliza Beaudin scored two third-period goals in a span of 2:56 lead the Eagles (12-2-1, 10-0 New Engtland Hockey Conference) past the Huskies (7-7, 5-4) in Gorham.

Haley McKim stopped 46 shots for USM, while Leonie Huehberger had seven saves for the Eagles.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2, SALVE REGINA 0: Maeve Crehan and Keely Kasputis scored to lift the Nor’easters (3-8) over the Ospreys (2-7) in Biddeford.

Salve Regina goalie Madison Jalbert had 31 saves. Delanie Corcoran made 19 saves for UNE.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MIDDLEBURY 81, COLBY 66: The Panthers (12-2, 3-0 NESCAC) opened the second half with a 17-6 run and cruised past the Mules (7-7,0-2) in Waterville.

Jack Lawson and Alec McGovern each had 15 points for Colby.

WILLIAMS 82, BOWDOIN 53: The Ephs (11-1, 2-1 NESCAC) scored 52 points in the second half to pull away from the Polar Bears (9-5, 0-1) in Brunswick.

Cole Prowitt-Smith had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead Williams. Brandon Roughley also scored 16 points, while Nate Karren added 10 and eight rebounds.

James McGowan scored 14 points for Bowdoin. Michael Simonds had nine points and seven rebounds.

AMHERST 63, BATES 58: Grant Robinson had 23 points and four assists to lead the Mammoth (10-3, 2-1) over the Bobcats (5-5, 0-2 NESCAC) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Stephon Baxter made four 3-pointers and finished with 25 points for Bates.

(7) PURDUE 92, NEBRASKA 65: Zach Edey scored 22 points, Jaden Ivey added 17 and the Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) routed Nebraska (6-12, 0-7).

FOOTBALL

IOWA: The nation’s longest-tenured FBS head coach plans to stick around a lot longer as Iowa announced it is extending Kirk Ferentz’s contract through the 2029 season.

Iowa athletic officials announced the four-year extension that followed a 10-4 record in 2021. It was the 23rd season at Iowa for Ferentz, who coached Maine from 1990-92.

UCLA: Coach Chip Kelly agreed to a new four-year contract after leading the Bruins to their best season since 2015. The agreement came two days before the $9 million buyout on Kelly’s original contract would have expired. Kelly said he had discussions about returning to Oregon last month before the Ducks hired Dan Lanning.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »