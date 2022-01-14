Deering outscored Westbrook by 15 points in the first quarter, then pulled away in the second half Friday night for a 57-30 girls’ basketball win over Westbrook.

Ella McGowan scored six points and Natalie Santiago added five in the first quarter as the Rams (1-8) sped to a 17-2 lead. After leading 24-11 at halftime, Deering outscored the Blue Blazes 33-19 in the second half.

Santiago finished with 19 points, and McGowan and Maya Gale each had 11 for Deering.

Leah Cromarty led Westbrook (4-4) with 13.

WINDHAM 46, BANGOR 40: Sarah Talon scored 17 points as the Eagles (7-3) defeated the Rams (6-4) in Windham.

Abbey Thornton added eight points.

Emi Streams led Bangor with 17 points. Abbie Quinn had nine.

MASSABESIC 52, SANFORD 43: Hannah Samson connected on three 3-pointers in the third quarter as Massabesic (6-3) went on a 21-1 run, erasing a five-point halftime deficit and defeating Sanford (2-6) at Waterboro.

Sanford trailed 15-12 after the first quarter, then used a 12-4 advantage for a 24-19 halftime lead before the Mustangs took over.

Samson finished with 18 points and Michaela Jacobs added 17 for Massabesic.

Riley Hebler led the Spartans with 17.

SOUTH PORTLAND 43, BONNY EAGLE 32: Megan Dearborn got 10 of her 14 points in the second half as the Red Riots (3-7) topped the Scots (3-5) at South Portland.

Anna Brown made three 3-pointers and finished with nine points for South Portland.

Kaitlyn Bartash had 14 points for Bonny Eagle.

POLAND 43, WAYNFLETE 20: Gabby Bolduc scored 11 points to pace the Knights (2-5) past the Flyers (1-7) in Portland.

Lucy Hart scored 15 points for Waynflete.

TRAIP ACADEMY 40, CAPE ELIZABETH 17: Hannah Thorsen scored 20 points as the Rangers (5-4) rolled past the Capers (1-6) at Cape Elizabeth.

Traip held Cape scoreless in the first quarter, led 16-5 at halftime and wasn’t threatened.

Emme Hale added nine points for the Rangers. Meghan Conley led Cape Elizabeth with six.

GARDINER 59, MT. ARARAT 50: McKenna Johnson scored 20 points and the Tigers (6-1) recovered from an early deficit to beat the Eagles (7-3) in Topsham.

Lizzy Gruber added 12 points and Savannah Brown had nine for Gardiner, which trailed 16-5 after one quarter but scored 20 points in each of the next two quarters to take a 45-37 lead.

Elsa Daulerio had 13 points, Cali Pomerleau finished with 12 and Calista Kinney scored 11 for Mt. Ararat.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 46, TEMPLE ACADEMY 23: Breckyn Winship recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals as the Guardians (3-3) topped the Bereans (1-6) in Eliot.

Kaitlyn Jandreau added 11 points for Seacoast Christian.

Isabella Baker led Temple with 16 points.

RANGELEY 64, PINE TREE ACADEMY 39: Winnie LaRochelle paced the Lakers (2-1) with 23 points in a win over the Breakers (2-4) in Freeport.

Isa Whittler scored 16 points and Cheyanne Avery chipped in with 12 for Rangeley. LaRochelle and Emily Eastlack (nine points) each had 10 assists.

Paige Tyson led Pine Tree with 27 points.

