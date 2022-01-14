Brunswick council needs to back mask mandate with solid science

A thank you to Alex Armstrong for his Tuesday, Jan. 11 commentary regarding the newest Brunswick mask mandate (“Brunswick business owners should not have had mask mandate thrust upon them”).

I have attended numerous council meetings in the past where the council would not allow anyone to applaud to show support of a fellow Brunswick citizen’s comments.

The council’s derogatory and juvenile behavior toward the citizens speaking against the mandate should not be tolerated. I have contacted Councilor Wilson and requested copies of the medical evidence that this mandate has been based on.

If their “science” is so settled then the public has an absolute right to view that science, not simply daily statistics.

Jeanne Johnson,

Brunswick

Do your homework when picking a senior living facility

When looking for a senior living facility, know the place for a while, check all aspects of the building, the apartments, the heat, water, ask all your questions, ask about the manager and how are the tenants there? Get recommendations from people about the place. Call your town to ask about the senior living place you want to live in. Senior living is not always cracked up to what you think it is. Get lots of information before you move in. Don’t make the wrong choice that you are going to regret later. Be careful when choosing senior living 55-plus. They are all run differently, find out how many managers have they had in the place you want to move in. Just be careful. Good luck.

Denise A Trinka,

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: