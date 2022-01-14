FREEPORT — Silas Yeaton scored 18 points to lead the Pine Tree Academy boys basketball team to its first win of the season, a 51-37 victory over Rangeley in an East/West game on Friday.

Alden Thacker added 14 points and Ben Ndamukunda had 11 the Breakers (1-6).

Malcolm Black finished with nine points for Rangeley (0-3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RANGELEY 64, PINE TREE ACADEMY 39: Winnie LaRochelle paced the Lakers (2-1) with 23 points in a win over the Breakers (2-4) in Freeport.

Isa Whittler scored 16 points and Cheyanne Avery chipped in 12 for Rangeley. LaRochelle and Emily Eastlack (nine points) each had 10 assists.

Paige Tyson led Pine Tree with 27 points.

