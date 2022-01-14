Main Street Bath will host its first Winterfest event in downtown Bath from Friday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, Feb. 27. The weekend celebration will feature a Friday night light parade, beer garden and comedy night, fire dancers and performances, winter disc golf tournament and much more.

“Our first-ever Winterfest has been created out of a need for a light in the darkest time of year,” said Main Street Bath Director Amanda McDaniel. “Winter can be a challenging time; the days are short and cold, and we’ve run through the holiday adrenalin. We hope Winterfest will bring shoppers to local businesses, outdoor fun and entertainment to families, and joy to the city during this undiscovered season of fun.”

Winterfest will start with the Opening Parade of Lights on Friday evening at 6 p.m., which is open to all walkers, amblers and dancers carrying lanterns of their own. Ice skating at Library Park and beer garden and comedy night at Bruno’s Wood Fired Pizzeria will take place at the same time, from 6-8 p.m.

On Saturday, festivities will range from a snowman building contest to Yeti Yoga. At noon, Maine’s First Ship will blast a historic cannon in advance of its evening bean supper and local restaurant-sponsored maritime cocktail contest. Looking to take advantage of an evening downtown without the kiddos? The Bath Area Family YMCA will be offering childcare date night packages on Saturday from 4-8 p.m.

Winterfest will wrap up on Sunday with area restaurants, including Mae’s Café, offering specialized Winterfest brunch menus. The ice rink and disc golf course will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More details on Winterfest will be available soon on Main Street Bath’s website at visitbath.com/events/winterfest.

“We are so excited by the number of Bath businesses, nonprofits, and community partners that have contributed to Winterfest,” said McDaniel. “Their enthusiasm speaks to the need for an event like this that people can look forward to in the middle of winter.”

