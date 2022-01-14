WARREN — A man convicted of murder in Maine who escaped from prison three times has died in custody.

Arnold Nash, 68, died on Thursday at Maine State Prison in Warren, the Maine Department of Corrections said. The state attorney general’s office and medical examiner’s office have been notified of his death, which is standard procedure, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Nash was sentenced to 45 years in prison for beating his former neighbor, Wilbur Gibeault, to death in the Hancock County village of North Sullivan in 1991.

He was set to be released early, in 2019, but he fled from Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston in 2018.

He previously escaped from Maine Correctional Center in Windham in 1973 and Maine State Prison in 1981.

Nash managed to avoid capture for several days when he went missing in 2018. He was eventually located several miles down the road from the facility he fled.

