Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated around the nation on Monday. Here are some of the events in Maine recognizing the civil rights icon:

VIRTUAL: “The State of Civil Rights in Maine” webinar, co-sponsored by the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP and the University of Maine Alumni Association.

Five individuals with differing personal and professional perspectives will address the topic of civil rights as part of eastern and central Maine’s 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube from 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Monday.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey will begin the program with formal remarks. He will then be joined by: Maulian Dana of Indian Island, tribal ambassador for the Penobscot Nation; Rep. Richard Evans, a physician from Dover-Foxcroft; David Patrick of Bangor, a racial equity and justice educator and consultant; and Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross of Portland, the assistant majority leader of the Maine House of Representatives.

VIRTUAL: The Maine Council of Churches, the BTS Center and the Atlantic Black Box are sponsoring a virtual reading of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s sermon “Remaining Awake Through a Great Revolution” at 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

Maya Williams, Portland’s poet laureate, also will read a new poem commissioned for the occasion.

The event is free and will be livestreamed on Zoom and Facebook Live. To get the link, visit mainecouncilofchurches.org or thebtscenter.org.

LEWISTON: Bates College will present an interfatih service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., with a sermon from guest preacher, the Rev. Dr. Shively T.J. Smith.

The prerecorded service will be available for viewing on the Multifaith Chaplaincy web page starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

On Monday, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the college will host a panel focused on the topic of decolonization. The event, titled “What We Mean When We Say,” will be moderated by visiting assistant professor of Africana Cassandra Shepard.

The panelists are: Hamza Abdi, assistant director of volunteer programs and community partnerships at Bates’ Harward Center for Community Partnerships; Pious Ali, Portland city councilor and founding director of Portland Empowered; Jordia Benjamin, deputy director at Indigo Arts Alliance in Portland, which provides opportunities for Black and Brown Maine-based artists; Maria Girouard, executive director of Wabanaki REACH; and Julia Sleeper-Whiting, a 2008 Bates graduate who c0-founded and serves as executive director of Tree Street Youth Center in Lewiston.

PORTLAND: The Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine will celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a “Black is Beautiful Art Exploration” Saturday through Monday at its facility at Thompson’s Point.

Participants will explore and celebrate Javaka Steptoe’s illustration from “Radiant Child: The story of young artist Jean-Michel Basquiat,” at the 10:30 a.m. play sessions on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The museum also will host a donation drive to benefit Maine Needs. Visitors are asked to bring in new kids underwear, warm socks, diapers, and diaper wipes for families, and also to assemble art kits that will be distributed by caseworkers to families across Maine. Art kits can consist of an extra large resealable bag with drawing paper, construction paper, a coloring book, crayons, watercolor set, markers, scissors, Play-Doh and a glue stick.

Donations can be dropped off in the donation boxes located in the museum during regular hours throughout January.

SACO: The First Parish Congregational Church will host its 14th annual day of service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Organizers plan to have food available, along with warm clothes, blankets, shoes, diapers, haircuts and more.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask and socially distance to minimize any potential spread of COVID-19.

WESTBROOK: The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service returns to St. Hyacinth Church from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

The day of service will offer a variety of resources to anyone in need at no cost, including hair cuts and flu shots. Hot meals will be served, and representatives from area housing agencies and other resources will be available to assist those in need.

Representatives from the University of New England’s dental program will not provide dental screenings as they did last year but will attend to donate toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and other dental supplies.

The church is located at 268 Brown St. Masks are required.

