Washington Wizards Coach Wes Unseld has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, and assistant Pat Delany is taking over as acting head coach starting with Saturday night’s game against Portland.

The Wizards announced Unseld’s absence Friday. Unseld is in his first season coaching the Wizards, who are 22-20 and have won three in a row. Delany said he spoke at length with Unseld on Friday morning, and that he’s feeling OK.

To return to the team Unseld will either need to test negative twice in 24 hours or, provided he is asymptomatic and meets a host of other testing requirements, wait the allotted number of isolation days – down to six days from what had been 10 earlier this season.

Unseld is the 16th NBA head coach to enter the protocols this season, meaning more than half of the league’s head coaches have missed time because of the league’s COVID-19 rules. Detroit’s Dwane Casey and Dallas’s Jason Kidd also entered protocols within the past week, while Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer returned to coach the Bucks on Thursday after a four-game absence.

Delany said he still expects Unseld to provide feedback, even though he won’t be there physically. Delany has head coaching experience from the G League. Delany said star guard Bradley Beal is still in health and safety protocols after missing the last two games.

Saturday’s home game will also be Washington’s first played under the District of Columbia’s vaccine requirement, which requires any patron 12 and older to show proof they’ve received at least one shot of an approved coronavirus vaccine to enter Capital One Arena.

NETS: Kevin Durant has been fined $15,000 for using profane language during an interview after the Brooklyn Nets’ 114-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

The NBA announced the fine on Friday, saying Durant declined to participate in an interview with the league about the incident.

The star forward had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets in the loss. Brooklyn has played five games in the past week because of COVID-19-related schedule adjustments, going 2-3 in those contests.

CAVALIERS: Cleveland is bringing back former guard José Calderón as a special advisor in its front office. Calderón played 14 seasons in the NBA, spending the 2017-18 season in Cleveland as the Cavs made their fourth straight trip to the Finals. The 40-year-old was with the Detroit Pistons in 2018-19.

After retiring, he worked with the National Basketball Players Association as an assistant to NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and a senior management team on union strategy and issues relevant to current players. With the Cavs, Calderón will assist Koby Altman, the team’s newly named director of basketball operations.