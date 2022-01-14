ASHVILLE, N.C. – Marianne Greenlaw of Asheville, N.C, passed away on Jan. 7, 2022 of natural causes. She was born in Lake Forest, Ill. on Dec. 8, 1946, the daughter of Betty and James Tully Jr. Marianne enjoyed spending time with her family, hosting and entertaining friends, cooking, interior design, golfing with her many friends at Purpoodock, retail from both sides of the register, moving and skiing. She worked many retail jobs and volunteered for the Portland Symphony Orchestra KinderKonzerts. She is survived by her husband Robert (Asheville, N.C.); son Colin McCue (Denver, Colo.), stepchildren Nancy Sweatt (Newton, Mass.), Kathy Martinez (Walpole, Mass.) and Sean McCue (Gorham, Maine); sister Jane Martin and husband Duncan; five grandchildren; nieces, nephew; and beloved dog Cody. A celebration of life will be held this summer in Maine. In lieu of flowers.please consider acontribution to the: Alzheimer’s Association

Guest Book