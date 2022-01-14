SCARBOROUGH — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has added Rebecca Ricker to the team at their Auburn location. The company also has an office in Scarborough

Rebecca primarily grew up in Litchfield and attended Oak Hill High School and Gardiner Area High School. She continued her education at Perdue University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Rebecca has been an active member of the Maine community for over 40 years, and said she is excited to be turning that community focus toward real estate, according to a press release. With a passion for service in the Lewiston/Auburn and Central Maine area, she said she is ready to help with clients’ with home buying and selling needs. When Rebecca’s not busy making home ownership dreams come true for her clients, she enjoys gardening, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

As a new member of the Fontaine Family Team, Rebecca brings with her the values of hard work, integrity, and outstanding client service, according to the statement. Rebecca comes to Fontaine with her sales agent license and looks forward to serving both home buyers and home sellers with the support of the Fontaine Team. Rebecca will be working out of the Auburn location and can be reached at (207)805-5262 or [email protected]

