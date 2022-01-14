SCARBOROUGH — Skate into winter at the Scarborough outdoor skating ponds which are now open, depending upon weather and other conditions. Check Facebook before you go.

Located at 20 Municipal Drive behind the maintenance garage between the Scarborough High School field and Wentworth School, the town has two ponds — an upper pond for hockey and the lower pond is for skating, although if only one pond is open skaters of both types will be required to share. There is no cost and you need to bring your own skates.

The pond will be open weekdays from 2 to 9 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., depending on weather and other conditions. The town is also hosting S’mores Socials at the pond on select Friday evenings throughout the winter.

As these are outdoor skating ponds, ice conditions depend entirely on the weather, so it will be open on a day-to-day basis. The ponds will remain open as long as the cold weather persists.

For the 2022 season, the town will be posting a daily ice status update on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ScarboroughComServ The goal is to post by noon on weekdays. We will post about the weekend status on Fridays by 4 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/ScarboroughComServ

Posts about the skating ponds will let you know if the ice rink is open for normal hours, if it is closed due to maintenance (with the goal of opening later in the day), or closed due to poor ice or weather conditions. Lights at the ponds are set to turn off at 9 p.m. every night.

