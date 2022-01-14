Four University of Maine athletic programs have had to postpone or cancel weekend contests because of COVID-19 cases within their teams.

The women’s basketball team, which trounced the University of New Hampshire, 77-51, on Thursday, had its Sunday game at Binghamton postponed.

America East has stated it will make every effort to reschedule any games postponed because of COVID issues, according to Tyson McHatten, UMaine’s senior associate director of athletics/external operations.

COVID-19 cases within the UMaine track and field, swimming and diving, and women’s ice hockey teams have also led to schedule changes.

The men’s and women’s track and field teams canceled plans to compete at the Sorlein Memorial Invitational at the University of Rhode Island on Saturday.

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were supposed to compete at Bowdoin on Saturday. That meet will be rescheduled if possible.

Women’s ice hockey was scheduled to play a two-game series at Boston University on Friday and Saturday. Hockey East along with Maine and BU will attempt to reschedule those games.

Prior to this weekend, the UMaine athletic schedules had seen few disruptions this winter. The men’s ice hockey team had a Dec. 31-Jan. 1 series at Penn State canceled because of its own COVID issues. And, the men’s and women’s basketball teams each had one game affected because of COVID issues at the opposing schools. A Jan. 6 men’s basketball’s America East game versus Hartford was postponed and is now scheduled for Jan. 31. The women had a Dec. 22 non-conference game at Northeastern canceled.

McHatten said all winter athletes, coaches and assistant coaches were tested for COVID-19 when they returned to campus after the holiday break, and all teams are being tested prior to a game. Additional tests are administered when someone is exhibiting COVID symptoms.

Two UMaine teams are in action this weekend.

The men’s ice hockey team (3-12-4, 1-8-2 in Hockey East) is at No. 12 University of Massachusetts-Lowell (11-3-3, 8-2-1) on Friday and Saturday. Men’s basketball (3-10, 0-2 in America East) hosts Binghamton (5-7, 2-1) in an America East game Sunday, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

