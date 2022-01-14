SKOWHEGAN — Town officials are investigating the conduct of a sitting selectmen following a recent complaint issued by a municipal official, and a public records request by the Morning Sentinel has revealed a recent email the selectman mistakenly sent to a number of local leaders in which he makes a lewd comment about a woman.

Selectmen Harold Bigelow said that he was told late last month of the complaint and that this had been the second time in his six months of being a selectmen that he had been pulled aside to discuss his behavior as an elected official.

The newspaper learned of the investigation after Bigelow contacted a Morning Sentinel reporter to discuss the complaint made against him.

One complaint apparently involved an email that Bigelow had sent to one of the town’s department heads, as well as to the town manager, Christine Almand, and selectmen. The Morning Sentinel obtained a copy of the email this week through a Freedom of Access Act request.

The email, sent Aug. 19, 2021, includes remarks from Bigelow about a bridge closure in town. At the end of the email, Bigelow describes a man he knew from Bingham decades ago who “used to go with a big blonde with monster boobs.” He said Thursday that the email was meant to be a text sent to only one of the recipients on the email thread and he had accidentally copied the entire group instead.

After hearing about the complaints, Bigelow said he believes that this is an attempt by Almand to have him removed from his seat because he believes she is dishonest and thinks because he is outspoken on several major ongoing projects in the community and the only member of the board who doesn’t own a business and “has nothing to lose” in speaking up.

“What I’m doing is unorthodox,” Bigelow said. “I know the capabilities and I know the ins and outs and this is one I can’t ignore. They use this ‘cancel culture’ to shut the board down, the (other board members) all have businesses but I don’t.”

Almand confirmed this week that an investigation was ongoing between an attorney, herself and Bigelow, but she could provide no other details on the complaint. The attorney did not return a voicemail left Thursday.

Related Tensions between Skowhegan leaders boil over as town manager accused of being deceptive

“I am not prepared to discuss the nature, substance or source of the complaint,” Almand said Thursday. “We have an attorney that we’re working with that we’ve utilized in the past for other personnel matters.”

The complaint against Bigelow comes on the heels of rising professional tensions between some members of the Board of Selectmen and the town manager, which came to a head Dec. 7, when board chairperson Todd Smith had requested an executive session to discuss issues that he had with Almand. The town manager denied the request and the meeting was held in a public forum.

At this Dec. 7 meeting, Smith said Almand has created a hostile work environment for employees and there’s “a repeating pattern of behavior” indicating she’s being deceptive.

Yet a week later, on Dec. 14, the board approved a new employment contract for Almand, which included an 18% pay increase over two years; Bigelow voted in opposition of her contract.

Bigelow stood by the claims made by Smith previously and said Thursday that he believes Almand is “dishonest and she’s trying to shut me down” as a selectman. “It’s an iceberg. What people see — there’s so much more that’s going on below,” Bigelow said.

Bigelow said that he was notified Dec. 22 that Almand had received a complaint about him alleging that he had been creating a hostile work environment.

Almand could not comment on the claim due to the ongoing personnel investigation.

But prior to this, Bigelow said that he had been spoken to about other complaints in an October executive session that was called to order between selectmen, Almand, and the town attorney. Here, Bigelow said he learned of three complaints made against him by other town employees.

Neither Almand nor the board’s chairperson, Smith, commented on this October meeting this week and said that they cannot discuss personnel matters that were discussed during an executive session.

Another complaint, Bigelow said, came after he made remarks to a different employee about wearing a mask. The third complaint came after a conversation with a town employee where he made comments that made the individual uncomfortable.

These complaints were addressed in that October meeting, Bigelow said, adding that he was read the board’s Code of Ethics by the town attorney. No further action was taken at that point, Bigelow said. Almand did not comment.

Related Read more Skowhegan stories

When asked, Almand said that this is the first time since she was hired as town manager in 2014 that there’s been an investigation into the conduct of a selectman stemming from a complaint.

Bigelow was appointed to his seat last June, defeating incumbent Roger Staples. Prior to this, he served two full terms on the Skowhegan-based School Administrative District 54, where he was vocal on his opposition to the removal of the “Indians” nickname for town sports teams, which has since been changed to “River Hawks.”

Bigelow added that he is concerned about the time and money being spent on the investigation and lawyer fees that “the town shouldn’t be paying for.”

“We’ve got too many things going on,” Bigelow said. “(Almand) has been dishonest and she’s trying to shut me down. I voted to go against her contract because I don’t believe she should be rewarded for her actions, but it passed and we gave her a raise. I was voted in for a purpose. I love this town and I love helping the town.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: