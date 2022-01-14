HOCKEY

Former Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien was named coach of Canada’s men’s hockey team for the Beijing Olympics on Friday, and longtime NHL player Shane Doan was named general manager.

Doan and Julien replace St. Louis GM Doug Armstrong and Tampa Bay Coach Jon Cooper, who vacated their positions on the national team when the NHL pulled out of an agreement to send its players to the Olympics.

GOLF

PGA: Russell Henley set a strong target in the Sony Open when he was 6 under over his final six holes and closed with a 30-foot eagle putt for a 7-under 63 and a three-shot lead among the early starters in the second round in Honolulu.

Henley birdied both par 3s on the front nine from inside 10 feet, holed a pair of 12-foot birdie putts and finished with his eagle.

That put him at 15-under 125, three shots ahead of Haotong Li (65) and four clear of Matt Kuchar (65).

SOCCER

MLS: Real Salt Lake has signed 14-year-old forward Axel Kei, the youngest player ever to sign with a Major League Soccer senior team.

Kei, a lanky 6-foot-4 product of the RSL Academy, inked a two-year deal at 14 years and 15 days, the club announced.

Previously, the youngest player to sign with an MLS club was Freddy Adu, who was 153 days older than Kei when he joined D.C. United in 2004.

Kei, an Ivory Coast native who grew up in Brazil before his family relocated to the United States in 2017, became the youngest-ever professional athlete for a U.S. team when he played for the lower-division Real Monarchs last year at 13 years, 8 months and 9 days old.

• U.S. national team midfielder Kellyn Acosta was acquired by Los Angeles FC from Colorado for $1.1 million.

GERMANY: Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies has been sidelined because of evidence of heart muscle inflammation after being infected with the coronavirus, Coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

The Canada international will be out of action for at least “the coming weeks” after the inflammation, known as myocarditis, was detected in a follow-up examination after his return to training this week, Nagelsmann said. The coach described the inflammation as “mild” and “not so dramatic,” citing the results of an ultrasound examination.

Canada Soccer confirmed that Davies won’t be available for Canada’s next three World Cup qualifying games in late January and early February, including a game against the United States on Jan. 30. Canada leads qualifying in CONCACAF as it tries to reach its first World Cup since 1986.

• Erling Haaland scored twice to propel Borussia Dortmund to a 5-1 win at home against Freiburg and close the gap to Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to three points.

FRANCE: Lionel Messi will miss another game for Paris Saint-Germain after acknowledging that his recovery from COVID-19 has been slower than expected.

The Argentina forward won’t be available for Saturday’s game against Brest, PSG Coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

TENNIS

SYDNEY INTERNATIONAL: Andy Murray reached his first ATP Tour final in more than two years by beating Reilly Opelka 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4.

ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL: Alison Riske advanced to what will be an all-American final after semifinal opponent Tamara Zidansek withdrew because of an abdominal injury.

Riske will meet Madison Keys in Saturday’s final. Keys beat another American, Coco Gauff, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: The rivalry between Aleksander Aamodt Kilde or Norway edged Marco Odermatt by 0.19 seconds to win a downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland, one day after his Swiss friend won a super-G in another duel on the storied Lauberhorn hill.

Kilde’s second downhill win of the season lifted him to the top of the season-long discipline standings. Odermatt leads the overall standings.

– Staff and news service report

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »