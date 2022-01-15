Jan. 6, 2021, a day of infamy. Mount Rushmore must have trembled on that day, and I fear it hasn’t settled down yet.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney said it well when he remarked that he is “deeply disappointed” in his party. Our democracy and the Constitution were attacked that day, and I don’t think the attack has ended.

If the citizens of this great country aren’t disturbed about what is going on, then they should be. So many are hell-bent on destroying democracy as we know it. God help us!

Carroll Hansen

Parsonsfield

