Jan. 6, 2021, a day of infamy. Mount Rushmore must have trembled on that day, and I fear it hasn’t settled down yet.
Former Vice President Dick Cheney said it well when he remarked that he is “deeply disappointed” in his party. Our democracy and the Constitution were attacked that day, and I don’t think the attack has ended.
If the citizens of this great country aren’t disturbed about what is going on, then they should be. So many are hell-bent on destroying democracy as we know it. God help us!
Carroll Hansen
Parsonsfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Catholic Church’s continuing power gives reader pause
-
Health care
Maine nursing homes fear that a strong flu season would push them over the edge
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Whose side are you on?
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: I hope Sen. Collins will work for voting rights
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Echoes of Jan. 6 have yet to die down
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.