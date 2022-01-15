As an independent-leaning Republican who ran for office recently, I cringed at Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich’s Jan. 9 column, “GOP attack on democracy not new” (Page D2), because it pointed to the deplorable lack of leadership in the Republican Party in failing to denounce bogus claims of election fraud.

There are many thoughtful, longtime Republican voters who think it irresponsible to cry foul without evidence. Perhaps Republican officeholders who privately dismiss fanciful election fraud claims fear that, if they denounce them and their purveyors publicly, they will cost the party votes or contributions, or both. However, by not taking a stand, they permit the issue to breathe. They also aid and abet a stereotype that Republicans somehow hate democracy.

That falsehood does a terrible injustice to the many thoughtful Republican voters (and candidates). Noncomplicit Republican leadership needs to step forward, denounce unsupported election fraud claims and their purveyors for the charlatans they are, and live up to the strong Republican traditions supporting democracy.

The Republican Party brought us the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments as well as the first U.S. Civil Rights Acts. It should not take a “profile in courage” to live up to that tradition.

Stuart Tisdale

Portland

