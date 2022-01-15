BOOTHBAY — Freshman Jace Bessey’s big game highlighted a 68-21 win for the Spruce Mountain girls basketball team over Boothbay in a Mountain Valley Conference game on Saturday.

Bessey scored 37 points, including 15 in the third quarter. Elie Timler had a big second quarter, during which he tallied 11 of his 17 points. Spruce Mountain (8-0) scored 21 points in both the second and third quarters.

Boothbay (4-4) was led by Giovanna Warren’s seven points.

