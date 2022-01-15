MILWAUKEE — Pascal Siakam had 30 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his second career triple-double and the Toronto Raptors overcame an early 15-point deficit to beat the cold-shooting Milwaukee Bucks 103-96 on Saturday night.
OG Anunoby added 24 points to help the Raptors improve to 3-0 this season against the defending champion Bucks, who shot a season low 33.8%. Toronto has won five straight in the series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 30 points, making all 17 of his free throws but going 6 of 17 from the field. He didn’t play in the previous two games with Toronto this season, with the Raptors winning 97-93 in Toronto on Dec. 2 and 117-111 in Milwaukee on Jan. 5.
Fred VanVleet added 17 points for Toronto, Chris Boucher had 15, and Preston Achiuwa finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Grayson Allen had 18 points for Bucks, and Khris Middleton scored 16.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Boothbay girls basketball falls to Spruce Mountain
-
Sports
Bengals end 31-year playoff drought, beat Raiders 26-19
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday’s high school roundup: Wells, Cheverus remain undefeated
-
Nation & World
Final valuation of Prince’s estate pegged at $156.4 million
-
Business
Omicron fallout and tough labor talks likely to rattle supply chains and fuel inflation
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.