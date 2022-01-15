AUBURN – Lee Angelica (Hanson, Shaw) Ingalls went to meet her Lord and Savior on Jan. 13, 2022 in the early morning hours listening to the calming sound of the ocean and holding her son’s hand after having been surrounded by her daughters’ love and granddogs throughout the day.Lee, “Lee Lee”, “Grammy Lee” was born in Nuremberg Germany on Nov. 13, 1949 to William Hanson and Liselette Bittman. She was brought up and educated in Cape Elizabeth, graduating in 1967. She was married and raised her four children there. She was a lifelong “Caper” until moving to the Auburn area to be closer to her son in 2010. She worked in many different roles in her lifetime, always being the caretaker for others. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, family holidays and gatherings, cooking for others’ enjoyment, gardening, the ocean, spending time outdoors, and her faith.She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, hard work, and compassion that will live on in her children and grandchildren.Survivors include her daughter Sandy Layman (Doug), son Kevin Shaw (Jennifer), daughters Laura Ingalls (Tom) and Emma Ingalls; as well as her grandchildren Cole, Logan, Carter, Harrison, Ben, Sydney, Stella, Juliet; and sister Joyce. Lee was predeceased by her parents; and siblings Pat and Butch. A celebration of life and the scattering of her ashes will take place this summer by the ocean.We take comfort knowing you are free from pain and suffering. Put your toes in the sand and hands in the garden, and dance as you embrace God’s light.

