WELLS — Grace Ramsdell scored 17 points and Wells used a 16-4 edge in the third quarter to pull away for a 57-39 win over Gray-New Gloucester in a girls’ basketball game Saturday.

Ruby McMinis chipped in with nine points as Wells improved to 9-0.

Caitlin Taylor scored 16 points for Gray-New Gloucester (6-2). Emma West had 11.

CHEVERUS 62, EDWARD LITTLE 20: Maeve Kelly scored 15 points, Emma Lizotte added 12 and Emily Bontatibus had 10 to lead the Stags (8-0) past the Red Eddies (2-8) in Auburn.

The Stags led 27-9 at halftime.

Edward Little’s Rachel Penny scored five points.

OXFORD HILLS 61, PORTLAND 27: The Vikings (9-0) held the Bulldogs (1-8) to one point in the opening quarter and cruised to a Class AA victory in Paris.

Sierra Carson scored 19 points, Brooklyn Alexander added 13 and Molly Corbett contributed 10 for Oxford Hills.

Liz Yugu led Portland with 13 points.

RANGELEY 52, SACOPEE VALLEY 40: Winnie LaRochelle’s double-double paced the Lakers (3-1) to a road win over the Hawks (1-7) in Hiram.

LaRochelle scored 25 points, which included 11-of-16 shooting at the free-throw line, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Emily Eastlack added 19 points and seven assists.

Emma Boulanger was Sacopee Valley’s leading scorer with 10 points, and Keira Greene and Elyse Guptill added nine apiece.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

GORHAM 71, MASSABESIC 44: Ashton LeClerc recorded 28 points and seven assists to help the Rams (3-7) beat the Mustangs (1-6) in Gorham.

Caden Smith followed with 20 points.

James Saccuzzo led Massabesic with 16 points. Isaiah Searles had 11.

EDWARD LITTLE 82, CHEVERUS 41: Marshal Adams knocked down seven 3-pointers for 21 points as the Red Eddies (9-1) beat the Stags (3-4) in Auburn.

Edward Little also got 17 points from John Shea, 11 from Hamza Sheikh and 10 from Landon Cougle.

Leo McNabb scored 11 points for Cheverus.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 68, BOOTHBAY 21: Freshman Jace Bessey scored 37 points as the Phoenix (8-0) defeated the Seahawks (4-4) in Boothbay Harbor.

Elie Timler added 17 points.

Boothbay was paced by Giovanna Warren with seven points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 60, RANGELEY 17: Ashton Day paced a balanced attack with 12 points, and the Hawks (1-9) held the Lakers (0-4) to six points through three quarters in a win at Hiram.

Carson Black added 10 points for Sacopee, which had 11 players score.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

MARSHWOOD 3, GORHAM 1: Truck Tellefsen and Daniel Fuller each had a goal and an assist for Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (3-5) in a win over the Rams (0-5) at USM Ice Arena in Gorham.

Braden Butler also scored for the Knighthawks. Summer Wood made 18 saves.

Liam Moss scored for Gorham.

