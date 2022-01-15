MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Sela Kay scored 26 points and dished out six assists as the Bowdoin women’s basketball team beat Middlebury 77-73 on Saturday afternoon.

Annie Boasberg had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Bowdoin, which improves to 12-3 overall, 2-1 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. Jess Giorgio and Jai Duval added 10 points apiece.

Alexa Mustafaj scored 20 points for Middlebury (7-6, 1-1).

BATES 71, HAMILTON 59: Mia Roy scored 25 points to lift the Bobcats (10-3, 2-0 NESCAC) over the Continentals (6-6, 0-2) at Lewiston.

Meghan Graff added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats. Morgan Kennedy scored 11 points. Brianna Gadaleta had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

ROGER WILLIAMS 58, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 46: Katie Galligan scored 13 points, Nikki Rosa had 12 and Caroline Elie added nine as the Hawks (12-0, 7-0 CCC) downed the Nor’easters (8-6, 6-1) in Biddeford.

Jordyn Branzen and Kaylee Breyor scored 12 points apiece for UNE. Breyor also had six blocks. Juliana Tracey chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds.

R.I. COLLEGE 72, SOUTHERN MAINE 52: Antonia Corsinetti scored 16 points and Jeniyah Jones had 13 as the Anchorwomen (11-4, 6-0 LEC) used a 22-10 fourth quarter to pull away from the Huskies (3-8, 2-2) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Victoria Harris had 18 points and eight rebounds for USM. Franny Ramsdell chipped in with 11 points. Michelle Rowe added 10.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NORWICH 85, ST. JOSEPH’S 75: Donovan Lewis Jr. scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half as the Cadets (9-5, 4-2 GNAC) beat the Monks (3-11, 2-4) in Standish.

Kyle Booth scored 19 points to lead Norwich, while Samuel-Noah Osarenkhoe added 14 and Jayson Cousin had 10.

Griffin Foley had 29 points and five assists, while Drew Shea added 18 points and 11 rebounds for St. Joseph’s. Nicholas Curtis had 14.

MIDDLEBURY 78, BOWDOIN 64: Noah Osher scored 27 points and Sam Stevens added 23 points as the Panthers (13-2, 4-0 NESCAC) cruised past the Polar Bears (9-6, 0-2) in Brunswick.

Taiga Kagitomi scored 13 points and had seven rebounds for Bowdoin. Manav Randhawa chipped in with 12 points and Xander Werkman added 11.

HAMILTON 76, BATES 58: Graham Robinson and Conner Rood both scored 12 points as the Continentals (8-7, 2-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (5-6, 1-4) in Hamilton, New York.

Liam Regan added 11 points for Hamilton, while Nick Soarenren had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Simon McCormick had 17 points and six rebounds, and Taras Fesilenko had 11 points for Bates.

WILLIAMS 74, COLBY 58: Declan Porter scored 18 points and Cole Prowitt-Smith added 13 as the Ephs (12-1, 3-1 NESCAC) used a 46-27 second half to rally past the Mules (7-8, 0-3) in Waterville.

Will King scored 12 points for Colby. Matt Hanna added 10.

ROGER WILLIAMS 79, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 78: Drew Hart scored 31 points and the Hawks (7-4, 4-2 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (2-12, 1-6) in overtime in Biddeford.

Mac Annus and Will MacDonald each scored 12 points for Roger Williams.

Alex Kravchuk had 29 points and eight rebounds for UNE. His bucket with eight seconds left forced overtime. Drake Gavin added 22 poitns and six rebounds.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 3, CONN. COLLEGE 2 (OT): Julia Surgenor scored midway through overtime to lift the Polar Bears (9-5, 5-5 NESCAC) over the Camels (4-8-2, 0-7-0) at New London, Connecticut.

Allison Britt and Angelina Joyce also scored for Bowdoin. Dani Marquez made 16 saves.

Natalie Witkowski and Melissa Alexander each scored for Connecticut College. Carly Denora made 28 saves.

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, WILLIAM SMITH 0: Amanda Crowley scored off a feed from Georgie Snow at the 13:59 mark in the first period to lift the Huskies (8-7-0, 6-4-0) over the Statesmen (4-12-1, 3-7-1) at Gorham.

Haley McKim made 37 saves for USM.

MEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 1, WESLEYAN 1 (OT): Albert Washco scored 47 seconds into the game and the Polar Bears (3-4-3, 3-2-2 NESCAC) played to a tie with the Cardinals (5-4-2, 4-1-2) in Brunswick.

Colin Cobb scored for Wesleyan.

Alex Kozic made 29 saves for Bowdoin. Eric Voloshin finished with 33 saves for Wesleyan.

COLBY 4, TRINITY 2: Henry Molson, John McElaney, Griffin Grise and Brian Sanzone all scored, and Andy Beran made 31 saves as the Mules (6-3-0, 4-2-0 NESCAC) downed the Bantams (6-5-0, 4-3-0) at Waterville.

Michael Thomas, Jack Sullivan, Connor Blanchard and Max O’Brien each had an assist.

Jacob Borgida and Gerard Maretta scored for Trinity College.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous