TENNIS

Former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys warmed up for the Australian Open in strong form, winning an all-American final against Alison Riske at the Adelaide International.

Keys never allowed her compatriot a look into the contest, powering her way to a 6-1, 6-2 victory in just over an hour to claim her sixth WTA title.

In the men’s final, Thanasi Kokkinakis claimed in his first ATP Tour title in front of his home fans by beating Arthur Rinderknech, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-3.

SYDNEY CLASSIC: Andy Murray’s impressive run ended one win short of a 47th career title when he lost 6-3, 6-3 to top-seeded Aslan Karatsev.

Murray started the week with his first win on Australian soil in more than 1,000 days. The three-time major winner progressed through the rounds to reach his first ATP final since 2019.

In the women’s final, Paula Badosa claimed her third career title when she upset French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

CHRIS EVERT: Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer. Evert, 67, revealed the illness in a story posted Friday on ESPN.com; she is an on-air announcer for ESPN.

She learned of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatments this week.

“I’ve lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me,” Evert said. “But I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back.”

Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles. Her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Kevin De Bruyne curled home a brilliant second-half goal to earn Manchester City a 1-0 win at home against Chelsea and a 13-point lead over its nearest rival in the Premier League.

It was the 12th straight win for City on its relentless march toward a sixth title in 11 years.

• Philippe Coutinho came off the bench to score a late equalizer in his debut for Aston Villa in a 2-2 draw at home against Manchester United.

United had just taken a 2-0 lead, thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ second goal of the game, when Coutinho entered as a substitute to loud cheers at Villa Park.

The Brazil playmaker played a part in Jacob Ramsey’s 77th-minute goal that gave Villa hope, then turned in a low cross from Ramsey at the far post five minutes later.

GERMANY: Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat trick as visiting Bayern Munich scored for a record 66th Bundesliga game in succession to beat Cologne 4-0 and restore its six-point lead.

FRANCE: Kylian Mbappe’s 10th goal in the French league helped leader Paris Saint-Germain overcome a sloppy start to beat visiting Brest, 2-0, and stay 11 points ahead of second-placed Nice.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami won a downhill of the season in Altenmarkt-Zauchenzee, Austria, after Olympic champion Sofia Goggia of Italy had an awkward crash halfway down her run.

Goggia, who had won the previous three downhills, seemed unhurt and skied down the course shortly after the incident.

Gut-Behrami was timed 1 minute, 45.78 seconds in perfect conditions on the three-kilometer Kälberloch course to beat Kira Weidle of Germany by one-tenth of a second. Ramona Siebenhofer of Austria was 0.44 behind in third.

• Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr won a downhill in Wengen, Switzerland despite missing midweek training runs that are typically mandatory and being kept in quarantine in Austria after testing positive for COVID-19.

He had arrived in Wengen late Wednesday, after the two training runs, but was cleared by race officials who insisted Kriechmayr – the reigning world champion in downhill – had not been given special treatment under International Ski Federation rules.

In a further twist, Kriechmayr’s winning run denied Swiss favorite Beat Feuz a record fourth win in the storied race. The Austrian winner finished 0.34 seconds ahead of Feuz down the tiring 4.27 kilometer (2 2/3-mile) course that is the longest on the World Cup circuit.

FIGURE SKATING

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS: Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov saw off a challenge from another Russian duo to retain their ice dance title at the European figure skating championships on Saturday in Tallinn, Estonia.

Skating to music by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninov, Sinitsina and Katsalapov scored 130.07 points in the free dance for a total 217.96 points to beat Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin on 213.20. Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri took the bronze for Italy on 207.97.

