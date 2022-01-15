TENNIS

ADELAIDE: Former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys has warmed up for the Australian Open in strong form winning an all-American final of the WTA tournament in Adelaide against Alison Riske.

The 26-year-old Keys never allowed her compatriot a look into the contest powering her way to a 6-1, 6-2 victory in just over an hour to claim her sixth WTA title.

The former world No.7 Keys, who has slipped to her current 87th-ranking due to injuries and a form slump in recent years, had progressed to the final after overcoming a leg injury to beat third-seed Coco Gauff in three sets in another all-American match up in the semifinals.

SYDNEY CLASSIC: Andy Murray’s impressive run ended one win short of a 47th career title when he lost the Sydney Tennis Classic final 6-3, 6-3 to top-seeded Aslan Karatsev on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Murray started the week with his first win on Australian soil in more than 1,000 days. The three-time major winner progressed through the rounds to reach his first final since 2019. Karatsev, who reached the Australian Open semifinals last year after going through qualifying for the season-opening major, was just too good.

In the women’s final in Sydney, Paula Badosa claimed her third career title when she upset French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

CHRIS EVERT: Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer. The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness in a story posted Friday on ESPN.com; she is an on-air announcer for ESPN.

She learned of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatments this week.

“I’ve lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me,” Evert said. “But I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back.”

Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 1995. Her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Lara Gut-Behrami’s season finally saw an upswing on Saturday after two miserable months for the Swiss skier which included illness, a crash, and a coronavirus infection.

With her first event at the Beijing Olympics just over three weeks away, Gut-Behrami mastered a tricky course to win the fourth women’s World Cup downhill of the season in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.

Battling a cold, Gut-Behrami finished 17th and 23rd in two downhills in Lake Louise, Alberta. She won a Dec. 11 super-G in St. Moritz in her native Switzerland but crashed in another super-G the next day. Shortly afterward, a positive test forced her into isolation, and she returned to racing at a giant slalom in Slovenia only last week.

Olympic champion Sofia Goggia had an awkward crash halfway down her run. The Italian, who won the previous three downhills, got up and skied down the course shortly after the incident.

“I’m bruised and sore but fortunately intact,” said Goggia, who was included in the official start list for Sunday’s super-G.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr’s victory Saturday in a sun-splashed World Cup downhill in Wengen, Switzerland beneath the Eiger mountain came despite missing midweek training runs that are typically mandatory and being kept in quarantine in Austria after testing positive for COVID-19.

He had arrived in Wengen late Wednesday, after the two training runs, but was cleared by race officials who insisted Kriechmayr – the reigning world champion in downhill – had not been given special treatment under International Ski Federation rules.

In a further twist, Kriechmayr’s winning run denied Swiss favorite Beat Feuz a record fourth win in the storied race. The Austrian winner finished 0.34 seconds ahead of runner-up Feuz down the tiring 4.27 kilometer (2 2/3-mile) course that is the longest on the World Cup circuit.

Kriechmayr’s winning time at just over 2 minutes, 26 seconds was 0.44 faster than third-placed Dominik Paris of Italy. Switzerland’s emerging ski star Marco Odermatt was fourth, trailing by 0.46.

FIGURE SKATING

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS: Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov saw off a challenge from another Russian duo to retain their ice dance title at the European figure skating championships on Saturday in Tallinn, Estonia.

Skating to music by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninov, Sinitsina and Katsalapov scored 130.07 points in the free dance for a total 217.96 points to beat Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin on 213.20. Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri took the bronze for Italy on 207.97.

