FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat,” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. “The Paper Palace,” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead Books)

5. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux)

6. “Intimacies,” by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books)

7. “Call Us What We Carry,” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

8. “The Judges’s List,” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

10. “Oh William!,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

Paperback

1. “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press)

2. “The Night Watchman,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper Perennial)

3. “All The Light We Cannot See,” by Anthony Doerr (Simon & Schuster)

4. “City of Thieves,” by David Benioff (Penguin Books)

5. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

6. “The Life We Bury,” by Allen Eskens (Seventh Street Books)

7. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

8. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

9. “The Rose Code,” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

10. “The House in the Cerulean Sea,” by TJ Klune (Tor)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brene Brown (Random House)

2. “These Precious Days,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

4. “The Storyteller,” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

5. “The 1619 Project,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

6. “The Dawn of Everything,” by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG)

7. “Get Untamed: The Journal,” by Glennon Doyle (Clarkson Potter)

8. “A Carnival of Snackery,” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

9. “Got Warrants,” by Timothy A. Cotton (Downeast Books)

10. “Fuzz,” by Mary Roach (Norton)

Paperback

1. “The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes,” by Sam Sifton (Ten Speed Press)

2. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

3. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

5. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

6. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (Morrow)

7. “Sapiens,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

8. “The Body,” by Bill Bryson (Anchor)

9. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World,” by Matt Kracht (Chronicle Books)

10. “Ottolenghi Test Kitchen,” by Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi (Clarkson Potter)



— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »