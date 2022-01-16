Doug Hitchcox in the Ask Audubon column “Ringing in the new year with a treat: Steller’s sea eagle” (Maine Sunday Telegram, Jan. 9, Page C6) provided an additional treat!

His column is such an informative, fun, beautifully articulate piece on the Steller’s sea eagle. Plus, I learned so much about birds in general. Doug’s writing is fantastic and uplifting!

Over the years, from our puffin cruise with him to his identification of a little dead oven bird, Doug has added such joy to our lives in such natural and simple ways –particularly during these trying times when the rest of our world seems to be upside-down.

Doug Hitchcox (and Audubon) provide a great service of centering us on what’s beautiful, timeless and joy-filled.

Thank you!

Rebecca Pride

Falmouth

