The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine remained high, the state reported on Sunday.

According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 415 people were so sick with COVID-19 they were in hospitals. Of those, 109 were in critical care units and 56 on ventilators.

The number of patients is down slightly compared to Saturday’s number of 418, and from the pandemic high of 436 inpatients on Thursday. However the numbers are double what they were a year ago, when the winter peak of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was near 200. The number of sick patients continue to overwhelm medical resources, to the point that National Guard troops are being deployed to help medical facilities across the state.

While Maine continues to see its highest caseload and death toll of the pandemic, there are some glimmers of hope as the number of patients in critical care units have stabilized even while cases continue to spike, indicating omicron infections could be resulting in less serious cases.

Meanwhile the national CDC has conceded that cloth face masks do a poor job protecting wearers from being infected from the highly contagious omicron variant, and is now recommending more protective masking such as the KN-95 or the N-95, especially in public, indoor space as well as outdoor spaces that are crowded.

The Maine CDC does not report new case numbers and additional deaths on Sunday.

On Saturday the total number of new cases was 1,359 bringing the total number of confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic began to 160,857. However, due to the high demand of people taking home tests — and those results are not always reported to the state — experts expect the total case number in Maine is conservative.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,658 people have died from COVID-19, the state reported Saturday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: