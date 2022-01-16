SOUTH PORTLAND – Allan L. Beausang II, 79, died on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Allan was born on Sept. 19, 1942, in South Weymouth Mass., the son of the late Edward and Frances (Cummings) Beausang. Al grew up in Bangor and graduated from John Bapst Memorial High School in 1960. He attended St. Francis Xavier University and Husson College. He married Deborah (Bell) Pfeffer in Bangor and they had three children together.

Al and his family settled in South Portland where he and Deborah raised their children. Although they divorced, he and Deborah remained lifelong friends. He later met and married his love, Carolyn Ward. They spent more than 26 years of love, friendship, gardening and family time, particularly grandparenting, together. Al was deeply devoted to Carolyn, willing to run any errand on her behalf to get just the right ingredient for one of their famous meals, or to any garden center in New England for the perfect tree or flower for their incredible gardens. He was an especially thoughtful and tender caregiver to Carolyn during the years of her illness and kept her memory close in the years following her death.

Al had a career in sales, working for many years at Lopez and Church in Portland. He eventually moved to Hoboken, N.J., where he was an accomplished salesperson for Canon USA in Manhattan. But through all the years at Canon, every weekend he made the trip from Hoboken home to Carolyn in Winchester, Mass.

Al loved being near the ocean, spending early years with his young family sailing the waters of Casco Bay aboard the Deb’s Beau and the Joint Venture. The family enjoyed spending time together on Chebeague Island, a tradition that was renewed in Al’s later years where he was happy to return and share island time with grandchildren. He and Carolyn spent many happy summers watching the tide come in and go out from the Blue Buoy cottage that they rented at Turbats Creek in Kennebunkport. The extended family and many friends spent some of their happiest times with Al and Carolyn at the Creek, enjoying meals, sailing, jumping from the pier, and being together in the warmth of their hospitality. Al and Carolyn loved the area so much that they bought a home nearby and retired there. Following Carolyn’s death, Al moved back to South Portland where he could be close to some of his children and grandchildren.

Being a Grampy and Great-Grampy was Al’s fondest joy. With the now older grands, he loved sharing special time with them at Turbats Creek. In more recent years, he enjoyed attending the younger grands’ sporting events and making weekly deliveries to them of every kind of sweet treat a child could dream of. This involved trips to multiple area bakeries where he earned the nickname “Salty and Sweet” for his gruff exterior that housed a heart of gold.

Allan was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Ward; and a brother, Edward “Ned” Beausang.

He is survived by his children Allan Beausang III of Middleton, Mass., Eric Beausang of South Portland, Bethany Beausang and husband John Gosselin of South Portland, stepdaughter, Laura Landry of Quincy, Mass.; two brothers, Rodney Beausang of Scarborough, Jon Beausang and wife Kathryn of Lewiston; eight grandchildren, Daniel and Hannah Beausang, Lily Gosselin, Christian, Aiden and Lachlan Beausang, Sarah Landry, Michael McDonough; and three great-grandchildren, Christian, Nikolai and Alina.

The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers of Southern Maine Geriatrics, Seal Rock Healthcare and Hospice of Southern Maine for their thoughtful care of Al in recent months.

The family will hold a private celebration of Al’s life at a later date. Current arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Allan’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWaker.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Allan’s memory to the

Chebeague Recreation Center,

382 North Rd.,

Chebeague Island, ME 04017

or at http://www.chebeaguerec.com/donate.html

