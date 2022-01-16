BOW, N.H. – Roland Ulric Lozeau Jr., 80, of Bow, N.H. passed away suddenly at his home on Dec. 23, 2021.

A native of Nashua, N.H., Roland was born on Sept. 23, 1941, the son of Roland Lozeau Sr. and Mary (Ermalavich) Lozeau.

He was an alumnus of Bentley College, Waltham, Mass. after attending Nashua, N.H. schools.

During his career, he was a senior finance executive with VELCRO USA in Manchester, N.H., and then an administrator with the MES Foundation (Maine Educational Services). He was a finance and tax expert practicing at the time of his passing with Houde and Company of Nashua, N.H.

Roland enjoyed time with family and friends which included regular late summer vacations at Salisbury Beach, Mass. replete with lobster and other seafood of the season, as well as hunting and fishing in New Hampshire’s Great North Woods. In his retirement, he enjoyed weekly deep sea fishing excursions with his good friend, Wil Dehollander of Newburyport, Mass. He was an avid gardener throughout his life. When it came to growing tomatoes, he was unmatched, growing them from seed into a bounty that lasted throughout the winter months.

He was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by Marie Lozeau of Bow, N.H., his spouse and partner of 54 years; his children Anne-Marie Lozeau, M.D. (Noelle Dowling, M.D.) of Middleton, Wis., James Lozeau of West Hollywood, Calif., and Mark Lozeau of Bow, N.H.; four grandchildren, Gunnar Olsen of Middleton, Wis., Garrick Olsen of Madison, Wis., and twins Mason and Morgan Lozeau of Bow, N.H.; a brother, Richard Lozeau (Sue) of Ayer, Mass.; and two nieces and their families.

Funeral services are being provided by Bennett Funeral Home, Concord, N.H. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a date to be determined.

