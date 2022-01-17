Frank Del Duca of Bethel was named Monday to the U.S. bobsled team that will compete at the Beijing Olympics in February.

It will be the first Olympics for Del Duca, 30, a graduate of Telstar High in Bethel and the University of Maine. He will drive in the two- and four-man races.

Del Duca was promoted to the World Cup level after the Christmas break, after winning 16 medals in 16 races at the lower-tier North American Cup level earlier this season. Those points helped him wind up as the second-ranked U.S. pilot behind Church.

Del Duca was born in Florida and moved to Bethel in 2001. He played soccer and skied at Telstar High, but his greatest success was in track and field, establishing school records in the 100, 200 and 400 meters and the 300-meter hurdles. At UMaine, he was one of the top sprinters and jumpers in the America East conference, winning the conference’s long jump title in 2014 as a senior.

Jimmy Reed, Del Duca’s former teammate on the UMaine track and field team, was also selected Monday to the U.S. Olympic bobsled team, as a push athlete. Reed, 30, was born in Bloomington, Indiana, and attended high school in Germany at Munich International School. He was named as an alternate for the U.S. team at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, but did not compete.

Unlike Hunter Church, a third-generation slider who was selected to the U.S. Olympic team as a driver, Del Duca did not take up bobsledding until 2015. He and Reed were looking for was a way to transfer their talents as sprinters to another sport, and caught the eye of officials while taking part in tryouts with the U.S. bobsled team.

Del Duca is a member of the U.S. Army, where he competes in the military’s World Class Athlete Program. In all, four women and eight men were named to the U.S. bobsled team that will compete in Beijing, nine of them first-time Olympians.

Cape Elizabeth native Clare Egan is also expected to compete at the Beijing Games, as a member of the U.S. biathlon team. She competed at the 2018 Olympics.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous