We would like to thank the thousands of Falmouth residents who have participated in Falmouth’s Vision and Values project over the past year. This process has included an initial town-wide survey, two future summits, multiple online discussion boards, 10 virtual focus groups, a hybrid think tank event and now a final community survey, open until Jan. 31.

We encourage every resident to go to the town website and follow the links to complete this final questionnaire. (Paper copies are also available upon request.) Through this process, we hope to learn what Falmouth residents want our town to look and feel like in the next 20 years and then implement that future vision through an update to Falmouth’s comprehensive plan. Thank you for ensuring your voice is included.

Amy Kuhn and Jay Trickett

Falmouth Town Council