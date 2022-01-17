Those who are attacking City Councilor Andrew Zarro’s business and, who are in any way personally threatening him, should be called to account to the fullest extent legally and socially. Most especially they should be called to account by those who hold the same policy beliefs and a public apology should be made.
For a democracy to work, we must stand up for what we believe in on policy matters; but we must work within the democratic process. As passionate or angry as you may feel, do not try to win your way through threats and attacks on individuals, their families and their livelihoods. For then, I ask, what are you winning?
You are winning a society where power is wielded by thuggery and intimidation. No one wants that. We can disagree on many things; but on a civil democratic process we must agree. If you disagree with the mask-mandate, start a petition, peacefully protest at City Hall, write letters to the editor – but be Americans in a democracy – not thugs.
Mary Henderson
Topsham
