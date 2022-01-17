Railroad Earth

8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Run wild to the State Theatre to see this New Jersey-based bluegrass act play the brand-new tune “Runnin’ Wild.” Their next album, “All For The Song,” will be released on April 22, so you can expect to hear a few songs from that during their Portland performance. Railroad Earth is fronted by songwriter and vocalist Todd Sheaffer, and they’ve been carving out their sound for more than two decades and over nine releases.

Cold Chocolate

7:30 p.m. Friday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $15 in advance, $18 at the door. thedancehallkittery.org

For a hot infusion of genre-bending Americana that blends folk, funk and bluegrass, head to Kittery for a night of tunes from Boston-based Cold Chocolate. The band comprises guitarist Ethan Robbins and percussionist Ariel Bernstein, and they’ll be bringing some talented friends along to fill out their sound. Expect tight harmonies, brilliant musicianship and plenty of high-energy tunes that will warm you up no matter what the thermometer says.

Lost Dog Street Band

8 p.m. Sunday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $21 day of show, $30 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com

“The Magnolia Sessions” is the most recent album from dark country trio Lost Dog Street Band. But you can also expect to hear songs from their brand new one, “Glory,” set for release on Friday. The Nashville-based act turned to a more stripped-down sound for the new tunes, and singer-songwriter/lead vocalist Benjamin Tod’s vocals are clear and stirring on tracks like “Fight Like Hell To Be Free” and the moody “Jalisco Bloom.” Ashley Mae, the band’s violinist and vocalist as well as Tod’s life partner, also sounds stellar.

