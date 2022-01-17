CAPE ELIZABETH — Cape Elizabeth made 10 3-pointers, closed the first quarter on a 14-2 run and went on to a 78-57 victory over Freeport in boys’ basketball Monday night.

The Capers (6-5) got 11 points, including three 3s, from Will Bowe in the first quarter and turned a 10-9 deficit into a 23-12 lead.

The Falcons (5-4) drew as close as five in the second quarter before a 12-3 Cape Elizabeth run made it 42-29 at the half. Cape Elizabeth extended its lead to 63-42 after three quarters and Freeport never got closer than 14.

Bowe led all scorers with 28 points and Jake Frame, who hit five 3s, added 17.

The Falcons were paced by Colby Arsenault’s 19 points. Tony Casale added 12 points and JT Pound finished with 10.

WELLS 55, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 40: A strong second half gave the Warriors (4-6) a comfortable win over the Seagulls (7-2) in Old Orchard Beach.

Devin Brown led Wells with 16 points. Brayden Fazzina had 11 points and Connor Woodard put up nine.

OOB’s Landon Johnson scored 16 points.

LEWISTON 67, DEERING 62: David Omasombo paced the Blue Devils (7-3) with 21 points in a win over the Rams (2-7) in Portland.

Donovan Jackson added 11 points for Lewiston, which jumped to a 24-15 lead after one quarter.

Remijo Wani scored a game-high 22 points for Deering and Max Chikuta had 13.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

FALMOUTH 56, WESTBROOK 32: Sloane Ginevan finished with 26 points and Anna Turgeon added 22 as the Navigators (5-2) downed the Blue Blazes (4-5) in Westbrook.

Ginevan and Turgeon scored all of Falmouth’s 21 points the third quarter to erase an 18-14 halftime deficit.

Kylie Young led Westbrook with 11 points.

LEWISTON 66, DEERING 28: Natalie Beaudoin and Koral Morin each drained five 3-pointers as the Blue Devils (4-5) beat the Rams (1-9) at Lewiston.

Beaudoin finished with 23 points and Morin put up 19. Ellie Legare, who hit three 3s, added 11 points.

Lewiston took firm control early, and, bolstered by Morin’s eight points and Beaudoin’s seven, led 20-7 after one quarter. The cushion grew to 38-12 by halftime.

Nyabhana Lia led Deering with 10 points and Maya Gayle had nine.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, FALMOUTH 5: Dimitri Coupe’s second goal of the game, with 1:32 to play, forced overtime and Cape Elizabeth and Falmouth tied at Falmouth.

The Capers (4-2-1) scored first, on a power-play goal from Nick Laughlin in the first period, but by period’s end, the Navigators (3-5-1) held a 3-1 lead, thanks to two goals from Mitchell Ham and another from Xavier Grenier.

Cape Elizabeth answered in the second period and tied the game on goals by Alex Thayer and Coupe.

Grenier’s second goal put Falmouth back on top, but Connor Goss tied with nine minutes left. Ham completed his hat trick with 2:27 left, but Coupe answered.

Chase Bevan made 33 saves for the Navigators; Will Depke made 22 saves for the Capers.

