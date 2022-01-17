BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings, who beat Buffalo for the second time in three days and improved to 4-4-2 over the past 10 games. Alex Nedelkovic made 26 saves.

Not many witnessed the impressive comeback. A storm that dumped around 2 feet of snow in the region limited attendance to around 1,000 at KeyBank Center

Henri Jokiharju and Jeff Skinner scored for the slumping Sabres, who have lost eight in a row at home and dropped to 1-6-2 in the last nine. The Sabres have lost all four meetings with the Red Wings this season. Aaron Dell stopped 32 shots.

Larkin’s winning goal came on a wrist shot from the high slot after a giveaway by Jokiharju.

SHARKS 6, KINGS 2: Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat Los Angeles in San Jose.

Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, notched a hat trick before the first period even ended. He then scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission.

With fans chanting “Timo!, Timo!” at different points throughout the third period, Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midway through the period when he took the puck down the left side with open ice ahead of him, but Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson knocked the puck from his possession as Meier approached the net.

COYOTES 5, CANADIENS 2: Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and Arizona stretched Montreal’s losing streak to six games, in Glendale, Arizona.

Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league’s two lowest-scoring teams.

The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third.

Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes, who were without coach Andre Tourigny and four players due to COVID-19 protocols. Clayton Keller added a an empty-net goal and Karel Vejmelka had 24 saves.

AVALANCHE 4, WILD 3: Goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and Colorado beat Minnesota for its 14th straight home win.

Kuemper was injured when Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway ran into him in the crease and knocked him down. The play drew the ire of Kurtis MacDermid, who dropped the gloves with Greenway.

Kuemper was down on ice for a few minutes, but remained in the game until he was replaced by Francouz with 10:34 left in the second period.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist for Colorado and the only goal in the shootout. Nathan MacKinnon also had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche.

