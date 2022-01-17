There have been numerous games postponed in recent weeks, but the winter sports season continues to chug along with the promise of the postseason drawing ever closer.

Even with a lighter slate, the results have been memorable and that figures to continue as the regular season dwindles.

Here’s a look back at the week that was:

Boys’ basketball

Yarmouth’s boys’ basketball team remained undefeated and improved to 9-0 by defeating visiting Leavitt (48-24) and host Waynflete (57-25) last week. Peter Psyhogeos had 21 points in the win over the Hornets and tallied 19 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks, five steals and three assists against the Flyers, while Matt Waeldner added 15 and Stevie Walsh contributed 11 off the bench.

“I don’t want to be looked at someone who just scores the ball,” said the Bates College-bound Psyhogeos. “I want to be someone who rebounds, gets my teammates involved and be a really good defender. Something I’ve really put an emphasis on this year is playing all over the court. Defense is probably the biggest thing I’ve emphasized this year.”

“Pete’s a stud,” Walsh said. “He draws attention from defenders and it really opens up the court for everyone else. It’s fun to play with him. He makes it easier for everyone else around him.”

“Pete’s game has expanded so much,” Yarmouth coach Jonas Allen added. “When he was younger, he just saw himself as a scorer and we challenged him in a big way to expand all parts of his game and he’s responded.”

The Clippers welcome Lake Region Wednesday and go to Freeport Friday (see theforecaster.net/sports for game story).

“Everything gets tougher,” Allen said. “We have a crazy road stretch coming up. We have to still get better in all parts of the game. There were some lapses tonight where I thought we were a little too proud of ourselves. Great teams don’t do that. We have to lock down on the loose aspects of the game. We give up too many offensive rebounds and sometimes we don’t share the ball as well as we need to. Those are the things we need to get better at.”

Freeport made it five straight victories last Tuesday by beating visiting Mt. Ararat, 57-25, as Colby Arsenault had 22 points and Blaine Cockburn added 16. Last Thursday, the Falcons’ streak ended with a 44-36 setback at Wells (Cockburn had 19 points in defeat). Monday, Freeport fell to 5-4 with a 78-57 loss at Cape Elizabeth. Arsenault had 19 points, Tony Casale added 12 and JT Pound finished 10, but the Falcons couldn’t overcome the Capers’ sizzling shooting (10 3-pointers made).

“Give Cape credit,” first-year Falcons coach Tyler Tracy said. “They executed well and shot really well today. Their secondary movement is really good. They had some guys finish shots today that hadn’t been and made us pay.

“We’ve been without guys the past few weeks. We got two back today and we lost another one. We get into a flow, then we lose somebody. Not making excuses, our mentality is next guy up, but it definitely changes roles. I think we played hard. We didn’t have that game-day hop that we needed to have.”

The Falcons host Yarmouth Friday and go to Brunswick Monday.

“We just have to put one foot in front of the other,” Tracy said. “It felt like we were taking 10 big steps last week, then in the middle of the week, it felt like we took eight steps backwards. We had great practices Friday and Saturday and I felt like we were OK, but I’m surprised how flat we were tonight. We know what we’re capable of. Yarmouth’s another challenge and we could completely turn it around if we make some adjustments.”

Greely, which won its first four games, then lost four in a row, had games postponed by COVID complications last week against Falmouth and Lake Region and won’t return to action until Friday at Cape Elizabeth. The Rangers go to Poland Tuesday of next week.

Falmouth is sitting at 6-1 after having games postponed by COVID against Greely, Marshwood and Westbrook. The Navigators are scheduled to return to action Friday at Portland (see theforecaster.net/sports for game story), then go to Marshwood Monday and to Brunswick Tuesday of next week.

North Yarmouth Academy was 3-4 after sandwiching losses at Waynflete (52-38) and Old Orchard Beach (76-52) around a 61-43 home victory over Sacopee Valley last week. Against the Flyers, Logan Welch had 13 points and Joaquim Bila added 11. In the victory, Welch had 21 points, while Bila posted 12 points, 11 steals and six assists, Eliott Oney scored 11 points and Cal Nice had eight points and 10 rebounds. Against the Seagulls, Bila had 23 points. The Panthers host Waynflete Wednesday (see theforecaster.net/sports for game story) and St. Dom’s Friday and play Rangeley Saturday and again Tuesday of next week.

With the basketball tournament set to begin Feb. 12 and COVID showing no signs of relenting, there are concerns, but last week, Maine Principals’ Association director Mike Burnham said that the postseason will go on as scheduled.

“I think we are moving forward, cautiously optimistic,” Burnham said. “The overall philosophy is for all of our winter activities to have a postseason.”

Those plans include for the tournament to look pretty close to normal from a fan environment perspective, as well. The Augusta Civic Center, Cross Insurance Center in Bangor or the Portland Exposition Building, all of which host regional tournament games, are planning to operate at full capacity. Masks will be required for spectators in Augusta and Bangor, while those at the Expo above the age of 5 will be required to mask inside as well as show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Greely won its fourth game in a row and improved to 6-2 with a 67-53 victory at Falmouth last Tuesday. Chelsea Graiver scored 27 points and Kaiyla Delisle added 19. The Rangers were supposed to play at Lake Region last Thursday, but that game was postponed. Greely is home versus Cape Elizabeth Friday and welcomes Poland Tuesday of next week.

Falmouth lost at home to Greely (67-53), then enjoyed a 48-42 home victory over Marshwood Friday. In the setback, Katie Lozoraitis scored 17 points, while Emily Abbott and Sloane Ginevan each added a dozen. In the win over the Hawks, Abbott scored 18 points and Lozoraitis added 13. The Navigators then improved to 5-2 with a 56-32 victory at Westbrook Monday. Falmouth was led in that one by Ginevan, who had 26 points, and Anna Turgeon, who added 22. The Navigators have a showdown at undefeated Gorham Wednesday, host Portland Friday and welcome Brunswick Tuesday of next week.

Freeport suffered losses last week at Mt. Ararat (40-25) and at home to reigning Class B champion Wells (50-40) to fall to 3-6. Mason Baker-Schlendering had eight points versus the Eagles. In the loss to the Warriors, Baker-Schlendering scored 17 points. The Falcons’ home game versus Cape Elizabeth Monday was postponed, so they’ll return to action Saturday at Yarmouth.

Yarmouth returned from a two-week COVID hiatus with a pair of wins last week, 50-7 over visiting Waynflete and 42-31 at Lake Region to improve to 5-1. Katelyn D’Appolonia scored 19 points and Maya Panozzo added 17 against the Flyers. In the win over the Lakers, D’Appolonia had 12 points and Cate King added 10. The Clippers host Wells Thursday (see theforecaster.net/sports for game story) and welcome Freeport Saturday.

NYA won its first five games, then had nearly three weeks off before returning to action last Tuesday with a 52-35 loss at Wells. Angel Huntsman led the Panthers with 13 points. Friday, NYA improved to 6-1 with a 45-34 home win over Old Orchard Beach, as Sarah English scored 19 points and Huntsman added 10.

“We had a fire in us,” said English. “There was something there.”

“These are the games the ones we’re looking forward to the most,” said Huntsman. “Close games are always the most fun to play.”

“Great team effort and team defense,” NYA coach Tom Robinson added. “Now I don’t feel so bad picking up that Wells game. It definitely shook off some rust.”

The Panthers are at Waynflete Wednesday, go to St. Dom’s Friday and Rangeley Saturday, then host Rangeley Tuesday of next week.

Boys’ hockey

On the ice, while Cheverus/Yarmouth coach Dave St. Pierre recently hit a career milestone with his 100th victory, the team improved to 4-3 Saturday by outlasting visiting St. Dom’s, 6-5. Ben Moll scored three times, including the game-winner, and freshman goalie John Wallace earned his first varsity victory. Cheverus/Yarmouth goes to Gorham Thursday.

Cheverus/Yarmouth’s Matt Robichaud was named December’s co-Forward of the Month, along with Brunswick’s Nick Marro, in Class B South.

Greely (5-1) hasn’t played since Jan. 8 and won’t take the ice again until Saturday, when the Rangers welcome Scarborough.

Falmouth lost at home to Lewiston Saturday, 4-1, then settled for a 5-5 home tie versus Cape Elizabeth Monday. Mitchell Ham had a hat trick and Xavier Grenier scored twice, but the Navigators couldn’t hold three different leads.

“Cape’s a good, solid team and they’re well-coached,” said Falmouth coach Deron Barton. “We had our chances to win it and put it away, but we have a young team and we made mistakes. It’s certainly frustrating. You drill and you drill and you drill, but faceoffs killed us. You can’t expect to win hockey games if you don’t win faceoffs in your own zone.”

The Navigators (3-5-1) are home with Portland/Deering Thursday and go to Thornton Academy Saturday.

“As we get through COVID, I think we’ll become more cohesive,” Barton said. “We’ll build on this. I’m not worrying about Heal Points right now and I don’t know if I will. I worry about improving every game and getting healthy. It’s a level playing field. Hopefully, we’ll get through this in a couple weeks and be ready for the playoffs. It’s a tough schedule, but I love it. It’ll be a challenge and we’ll see what we’re made of.”

The South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete co-op team improved to 6-1 after a 6-2 victory over Cape Elizabeth last week. Cullen Adams had a hat trick and Tobey Lappin added a pair of goals. The squad hosts Scarborough Thursday and goes to Biddeford Saturday.

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, the Yarmouth/Freeport co-op team played its first game in over two weeks last Thursday, improving to 4-4 with a 6-2 victory over Portland/Deering. Rosie Panenka scored four goals and Juliet Meas made her first varsity start in goal and made 12 saves. Yarmouth/Freeport goes to Brunswick Thursday and welcomes Falmouth Saturday.

Greely (3-4) hasn’t played since New Year’s Day. The Rangers were at Mt. Ararat Tuesday, go to Winslow Thursday, host Portland/Deering Saturday and visit reigning state champion Lewiston Monday.

Falmouth (6-3) had recent games versus Scarborough, Lewiston and Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland postponed. The Navigators are back in action Saturday at Yarmouth/Freeport and visit Scarborough Monday before hosting Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Indoor track

Freeport’s girls’ indoor track team was first in a six-team conference meet last week. Yarmouth placed second. In the boys’ competition, won by Poland, the Falcons were second and the Clippers third.

NYA joined Cape Elizabeth, St. Dom’s and Traip Academy. The Panthers boys finished third and the girls were fourth.

Falmouth took on Cheverus and Westbrook. Both Navigators teams were third.

Skiing

Falmouth’s girls came in fourth and Maine Coast Waldorf was sixth in a six-team Nordic meet last week.

In a five-team skate race, Yarmouth’s boys finished first, Freeport second and Greely fourth. In the girls’ meet, Greely finished first, Yarmouth was second and Freeport fourth.

