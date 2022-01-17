Something Needs to Be Done

after Martin Luther King, Jr.

A homeless man clutches to cardboard

prayers under fallen snow in downtown

Portland; Nothing has been done.

A woman loses her veteran husband

in rural Alna, and only has a crisp certificate

of thanks for his service; Nothing has been done.

There are only 1.7% of Black people

in the State of Maine, because there still

aren’t enough Black people who deem it safe; Nothing has been done.

We’re all sad, and, none of these events come

as a surprise to us. We have weeped about the same

quarrels over and over; When will something be done?

The sin of magnifying loneliness has permeated our

nation’s psyche of silent dreams for far too long;

We need to overcome.

It’s been a long time coming to wake up to revolution

revving from our bodies, our communities, other systems;

We need to overcome.

Binaries of who is “good” and who is “bad” is not

beneficial when too many of God’s children lack boots

people in power demand they lift straps from; We need to overcome.

Thank God for people pushing to eradicate

environmental racism to erase climate

change; We shall overcome.

Telling our stories of restorative rest

that helped us awake to the need to

do better; We shall overcome.

There is power in the people of goodwill

to end societal heartache and give birth

to freedom; We shall overcome.