Talking Food in Maine

7 p.m. Thursday. Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, free, please reserve your spot. lincolntheater.net

Talking Food in Maine is a series of one-on-one conversations between host Cherie Scott and notable culinary pioneers in the state. Scott writes the culinary blog Mumbai to Maine, where she shares recipes and tales of her childhood in India. Head to Damariscotta to hear her chat with Amber Lambke, an artisan baker who, along with Michael Scholz, bought Skowhegan’s old county jail and turned it into a gristmill that’s used to clean and process grains for bakers, brewers and chefs across the Northeast. Lambke is also the founding director of the Maine Grain Alliance, a nonprofit geared toward preserving regional grain traditions from earth to table.

Jo Radner’s ‘Burnt Into Memory’

7 p.m. Friday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $22 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org

In October of 1947, 80 percent of the town of Brownfield was destroyed by a wildfire, including every church and school, the post office and other public spaces. Folklorist, storyteller, writer and oral historian Jo Radner spent a year interviewing people who lived through that fire including residents who lost their homes and those who helped rescue others and rebuild. She’ll share some of these stories during an appearance at Mayo Street Arts. From her interviews, along with letters, historical photographs and newspaper stories, Radner has pieced together a riveting story of terror, courage, neighborly responsibility, recovery and even humor.

‘Crisscrossing the Galaxy Faster than the Speed of Light for a Hug’

7 p.m. Friday, 11 and 4 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Feb. 6. Maddy’s Theatre, Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, $15. kitetails.org

Maddy’s Theatre presents the world premiere of “Crisscrossing the Galaxy Faster than the Speed of Light in Search of a Hug” written by Arizona-based playwright Paco José Madden. It is aimed at kids ages 6 to 12 and their families and is an intergenerational play, featuring a cast of three professional adult actors and two young actors. The story speaks to the importance of family and overcoming feelings of isolation in a technology-rich world. You’ll meet young Skylar and his robot dog who search the galaxy for human connection.

‘The Odd Couple, Female Version’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Jan. 30. Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $20. portlandplayers.org

For a feminine twist on the Neil Simon comedy classic, head to Portland Players to see “The Odd Couple, Female Version” starring Sarah Thurston and Jessica Libby as unlikely roommates Olive Madison and Florence Unger. With a supporting cast of kooky characters, you’ll have a front-row seat to the hilarity that unfolds when two women who are ill-suited to share a living space figure things out in a highly entertaining way. At the center of the funny business is a Trivial Pursuit party at their pad.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: