Three adults and two children were displaced Sunday night when fire tore through their double-wide mobile home on Cedar Ridge Drive, destroying the home and all their belongings, a fire official said.

The family was home when the fire started and firefighters are investigating the cause, according to Skowhegan Deputy fire Chief Jason Frost.

“Nobody was injured,” Frost said Monday. “They were all home at the time, but they were all able to get out.”

Frost said he did not have the names of people living in the house at 15 Cedar Ridge Drive. Skowhegan municipal records show home is on 1.17 acres and is owned by Scott Larry Sirois.

Frost, who was at the scene Sunday night, said that prior to the fire some pipes had frozen in the house and officials were looking into whether there had been an effort to thaw them. The home is a couple of hundred feet from Cedar Ridge Center, a nursing and rehabilitation care facility that was unaffected by the fire, he said.

Cedar Ridge Drive is off Dr. Mann Road, which runs between North Avenue and Malbons Mills Road. Frost said the last fire truck left the scene around midnight Sunday.

“It started on the outside of the building,” Frost said of the fire, adding that flames moved quickly underneath the home, which also had plastic under it.

“It was a tough one, and it was cold,” he said.

About 40 firefighters from Skowhegan, Norridgewock, Cornville, Canaan, Madison, Athens, Solon, Fairfield and Waterville responded to the blaze, which was reported at 6:11 p.m., according to Frost.

“The guys were there pretty quickly,” he said.

He said the home, which had additions, was insured.

The American Red Cross put the family up in a hotel for the night, he said.

The Skowhegan Police Department and Redington-Fairview General Hospital EMS responded to the scene and Central Maine Power Co. arrived to turn off power to the home, he said.

