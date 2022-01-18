Exhibits/Galleries

“Different Lenses,” UMVA Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland, through January, solo shows by Mildred Bachrach and Andre Benoit.

“Home Fires: Freedom and Captivity,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. Free, through Jan. 23, library.une.edu.

“Inventory,” photographic works by The Bakery Photo Collective membership, Speedwell Projects, 630 Forest Ave., Portland, through Jan. 29.

“Louise Bourne: All This at Once,” Elizabeth Moss Galleries, Falmouth, through Jan. 29.

Polly Smith: “Here, Near, and Away,” watercolors, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Artist’s reception 2-4 p.m. Feb. 6.

“Ringing in the New Year,” Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Through January, richardboydartgallery.com.

Thursday 1/27

“Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making” exhibit opens at Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

Friday 1/28

Artist Talk: Sonya Clark, noon, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions.

Film

“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Jan. 21 and 22, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. $9-$10, eventbrite.com.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “There is a Woman in Every Color,” e xamines the representation of Black women over the past two centuries, “Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” both through Jan. 30.; “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” through Feb. 27. Hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, closed to the public through Feb. 15, portlandmuseum.org.

Ongoing

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Friday 1/21

BoomBox feat BackBeat Brass, 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20, bandsintown.com.

Jazz Friday with LQH, 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Saturday 1/22

Una Voce Chamber Choir – Intimations of Immortality, 7 p.m., Crooker Theater, Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road. Free to $20, brownpapertickets.com.

Sunday 1/23

Portland Rossini Club public concert series, 3 p.m., The Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St., Portland. rossiniclub.org.

Friday 1/28

Elsie Gawler, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

James McMurtry, 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45-$55, statetheatreportland.com.

Dirty Honey & Mammoth WVH – Young Guns Tour, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $29.50.

Fourth Friday Jazz, 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Griffin House: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20-$25, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party, rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday, second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Irish Music Night, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Under the Covers, 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Harry Townsend’s Last Stand,” through Feb. 6, Good Theatre at St. Lawrence Arts, Munjoy Hill, Portland, 835-0895.

“The Judy Garland Story: You Made Me Love You,” 7:30 p.m. through Jan. 22, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Cabaret-style one-woman show, $20, thefootlightstheatre.com.

“The Odd Couple,” female version, 7:30 p.m. through Jan. 30, The Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland. Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic, $20, portlandplayers.org.

Saturday 1/22

Play Me A Story, 10:30 a.m., Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $8-$15, portlandstage.org.

