With a recent move to Falmouth, Wildwood Health Center joins a growing number of wellness businesses in town.

Wildwood moved from Portland last month to Northbrook Drive, which also is home to Maine Laser and Aesthetics, Northern Light Mercy Orthopedics, Maine Vein Center Associates and Falmouth Dental Health.

The business, providing acupuncture, massage, physical therapy and herbal-based treatments, wanted to be part of Falmouth’s established health services community, said married owners Daniel Katz and Sasha Rose.

Twenty-eight health and wellness-related businesses and practices, including dental, orthopedic, physical therapy, chiropractors, osteopathic medicine and vision, were located in Falmouth in 2021, according to the town, up nine from 2015. There is one other acupuncturist in town and two other holistic health providers, Fal River Health Center and Holistic Health Dynamics.

“Having 16 years of practice around here, we do know a lot of colleagues around the area, so it does help being able to recommend a patient to the orthopedist up the street or a nearby primary care physician,” Katz said. “Things are more local now, which makes more of a community for us.”

Town Manager Nathan Poore says Wildwood Health Center provides residents with another wellness resource.

“The addition of Wildwood to Falmouth’s business community will expand health care and wellness offerings for Falmouth residents,” Poore said. “The town’s recently formed Community Wellness Committee is working to promote such wellness resources to the community.”

The Falmouth location allows Wildwood to be more accessible to clients, the owners said.

“Our last location was all street parking and some of our patients are older and have difficult mobility, which became a challenge at times,” Rose said.

The Portland location was only partially handicapped accessible, while the new location is fully accessible.

“On the first day we were opened, someone who was in a wheelchair and another person who had injured their ankles came in, so it became so apparent that we made the right move,” Katz said.

Katz has a master’s degree in Oriental medicine from the National College of Natural Medicine in Oregon and a master’s degree in physical therapy from Ithaca College.

Rose is a board-certified naturopathic doctor and licensed acupuncturist. She is certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and has master’s and doctorate degrees from the National College of Natural Medicine in Oregon.

Wildwood also employs two certified massage therapists.

“One thing we always say is, if I’m in a car accident, don’t bring me to my acupuncturist. There’s always a time and place for traditional, Western medicine,” Rose said. “In our opinion, it’s not as strong when it comes to a lot of chronic conditions, whether that’s digestive, hormonal or chronic pain. We have a lot of tools available for those kinds of things.”

