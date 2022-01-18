Maine moose hunters had less success than usual during last year’s hunt despite an increase in hunting permits.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said 68% of hunters harvested a moose during the fall hunt, the Bangor Daily News reported. It was the third-lowest success rate in the four-decade history of the modern moose hunt.

Moose hunters had a better year in 2020, when more than 76% successfully bagged a moose. That was the highest percentage in eight years at the time.

State wildlife officials said unseasonably warm weather held the hunt back somewhat. The warm weather can prevent the moose from moving as much.

The level of success hunters had was still enough to help manage the state’s moose herd, state moose biologist Lee Kantar said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: