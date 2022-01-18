Maine moose hunters had less success than usual during last year’s hunt despite an increase in hunting permits.
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said 68% of hunters harvested a moose during the fall hunt, the Bangor Daily News reported. It was the third-lowest success rate in the four-decade history of the modern moose hunt.
Moose hunters had a better year in 2020, when more than 76% successfully bagged a moose. That was the highest percentage in eight years at the time.
State wildlife officials said unseasonably warm weather held the hunt back somewhat. The warm weather can prevent the moose from moving as much.
The level of success hunters had was still enough to help manage the state’s moose herd, state moose biologist Lee Kantar said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
U.S. plans $50 billion wildfire fight where trees meet towns
-
Varsity Maine
Hockey notebook: Capers eager to get back on the ice after long break
-
Nation & World
Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
-
Forecaster Opinion
RSU 5 Superintendent’s Notebook: Welcoming asylum-seekers to RSU 5 with open arms
-
Sports
Rams bracing for Tom Brady after dominating wild-card win over Cardinals
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.