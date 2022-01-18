AUGUSTA — A Democratic state senator in Maine said Tuesday that he will resign to take a post within the federal government.
Sen. Louis Luchini of Ellsworth said his new job is as an advocate within the U.S. Small Business Administration. His role will be to work with small business owners, government agencies, trade associations and others in the six New England states.
Luchini has served in the Maine Legislature since his election to the Maine House of Representatives in 2010. He was then elected to the Maine Senate in 2018 and reelected in 2020.
Luchini’s departure necessitates a special election to fill his senate seat. The state has not yet announced when that will take place.
