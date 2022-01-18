Gov. Janet Mills has raised more than $1.6 million for her re-election, her campaign announced on Tuesday.

Semi-annual campaign finance reports for candidates are due today, providing the first look at the financial support for those who are intending to seek the Blaine House this fall.

Mills, who raised roughly $3 million for her 2018 election campaign, is preparing to face the winner of a Republican primary that includes former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, of Edgecomb. A spokesperson for LePage’s campaign said the former governor’s report is still being finalized.

Several other candidates have filed paperwork to begin raising money for gubernatorial campaign.

They include Chelsea Republican Michael Heath, who raised nearly $4,270 and had $1,533 remaining; John Glowa, Sr., a South China Democrat running as a clean elections candidate has raised $1,962 and has $51 in debt; and Limington Green Independent Michael Barden, a clean elections candidate who has raised nearly $300. Portland Democrat Kenneth Capron, also a clean elections candidate has raised $60.

Martin Vachon, a Mariaville Republican, and Harrison Kemp, an Old Town Libertarian, had not filed their reports as of noontime.

A copy of Mills’ full report was not immediately available online.

But her campaign said Mills, the Democratic incumbent from Farmington, raised over $1 million between July and December and currently has nearly $1.28 million on hand. The campaign said donations came from each of Maine’s 16 counties and 99.5 percent were made by individuals, who gave an average of $116.

Alexandra Raposo, Campaign Manager for the Janet Mills for Governor Campaign, said the “strong” fundraising report signals support for the incumbents re-election campaign.

This story will be updated.

