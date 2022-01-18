Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 1/19 5 p.m. City Council Meeting
Wed. 1/19 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 1/19 6 p.m. Charter Commission
Thur. 1/20 8:30 a.m. Community Development Block Grant Annual Allocation Committee
Thur. 1/20 4 p.m. Portland Development Corporation
Thur. 1/20 5 p.m. Mayor’s Monthly Zoom
Mon. 1/24 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Tues. 1/25 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 1/25 6 p.m. Charter Commission Procedures Committee
Tues. 1/25 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Wed. 1/26 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Wed. 1/26 5 p.m. Rent Board
Wed. 1/26 6 p.m. Charter Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
