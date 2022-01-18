Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  1/19  5 p.m.  City Council Meeting

Wed.  1/19  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  1/19  6 p.m.  Charter Commission

Thur.  1/20  8:30 a.m.  Community Development Block Grant Annual Allocation Committee

Thur.  1/20  4 p.m.  Portland Development Corporation

Thur.  1/20  5 p.m.  Mayor’s Monthly Zoom

Mon.  1/24  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Tues.  1/25  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Tues.  1/25  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Procedures Committee

Tues.  1/25  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing

Wed.  1/26  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  1/26  5 p.m.  Rent Board

Wed.  1/26  6 p.m.  Charter Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

