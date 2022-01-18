Travis Lazarczyk of the Portland Press Herald has been honored as the 2021 Maine Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

It’s the second time in three years that Lazarczyk has won the award, voted on by Maine members of the association. He joined the Press Herald in August after two decades as a sports reporter with the Morning Sentinel of Waterville.

Jon Shields, the play-by-play voice for University of Maine men’s hockey games, was voted the 2021 Maine Sportscaster of the Year.

Award winners from across the country will be honored in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on June 25-27.