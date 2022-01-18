STANDISH — Angelica Hurley had 11 points and 16 rebounds as the St. Joseph’s women’s basketball team beat Anna Maria 76-46 on Tuesday.
Cassandra Stapelfeld had 13 point sand six rebounds, while Jayne Howe added 12 points and six rebounds for St. Joseph’s, which improved to 12-3 overall and 6-1 in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference. Hailey Anderson and Nina Howe both chipped in 11 points.
Marinque Reddin had 15 points for Anna Maria (2-9, 1-4).
(21) DUKE 58, MIAMI 49: Miela Goodchild scored seven of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, Shayeann Day-Wilson had 11 points and seven assists, and the Blue Devils (12-4, 3-3 ACC) beat the Hurricanes (9-6, 2-3) in Coral Gables, Florida.
Lexi Gordon beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer to extend Duke’s lead to 42-37. Miami made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions at the start of the fourth and took its first lead, 45-44, since 2-0 on a fast-break layup by Ja’Leah Williams with 6:16 left. But the Hurricanes didn’t make another field goal for the rest of the game.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
(5) BAYLOR 77, WEST VIRGINIA 68: LJ Cryer scored a career-high 25 points in his second start of the season, and the Bears (16-2, 4-2 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over the Mountaineers (13-4, 2-3) in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Baylor bounced back after losing twice at home and relinquishing the No. 1 ranking. The defending national champion has won 13 straight away from home, including four consecutive true road games.
TRINITY 79, BOWDOIN 52: Ben Callahan-Gold had 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Bantams (8-4, 1-1 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (9-7, 1-4) in Hartford, Connecticut.
Will Dorion and Gilbert Otoo each added 11 points.
James McGowan had 16 points and Taiga Kagitomi added 10.
NOTES
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Pac-12 Conference has reprimanded Arizona Coach Adia Barnes for public comments about officiating following a game against Oregon last weekend.
Barnes was incensed following a testy 68-66 loss to the Ducks on Saturday that included heated exchanges between her and Oregon Coach Kelly Graves.
• Sixth-ranked Indiana postponed two games this week – Wednesday against Michigan State and Sunday against No. 25 Iowa – because of COVID-19 protocols within the program. The Hoosiers have had four games postponed or canceled over the last month. Their next scheduled game is Jan. 27 against Illinois.
