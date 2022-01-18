Many Mainers are immune to the frigid temperatures that New England winters can bring, which means enjoying the outdoors never really has to stop no matter what the weather. To that end, a number of restaurants and breweries in Southern Maine are offering outdoor dining and drinking options throughout these colder months.

Linda Bean’s in Freeport has tables with heaters on the front patio facing Main Street in Freeport and 10 tables on the upper patio. Just across the street from L.L. Bean’s flagship campus and walking distance to other outlet stores, Linda Bean’s is an ideal spot to rest your feet and warm up after a day of shopping. The menu has all the Maine classics, including seafood chowder, oysters, lobster rolls and a variety of other lobster dishes.

“Winter seating is significantly weather-dependent, but if it is just snowing, patrons love to sit outside around the fire and enjoy the snowfall while eating. It’s a Maine experience all its own,” Bean said.

Gather on Main Street in Yarmouth has heated tables on its front deck that will be available through the winter. Gather’s menu includes Neapolitan pizza, fish tacos, burgers and a children’s menu.

Wilson County Barbeque in Portland offers two year-round fire pits with two more on their way, encompassed by Adirondack chairs and two picnic tables.

“If it’s 20 degrees and up, people like to sit around the fire pits,” Assistant Manager Joe Farr said. “If there’s a lot of people in the area who are sick, more people will also choose to sit outside.”

If fire pits and heaters aren’t your thing, there’s another outdoor winter dining alternative that became a trend during the COVID pandemic: igloos. These domes offer insulated heat for groups to enjoy their meal or drink in a private setting.

Pineland Farms in New Gloucester has four igloos available to reserve at $20 an hour. Pineland Farms’ market is open seven days a week until 6 p.m. and offers deli sandwiches, wraps, bagels and plenty of baked goods.

“The reaction has been awesome. Weekends and holidays book up very quickly,” Pineland Farms Marketing Director Brandy Raymond said. “People of all ages have been using them to warm up after skiing, sledding and ice skating, or for lunch dates and birthday parties. Each snow globe is decorated a little differently and has its own unique seating arrangement, so that’s been very popular as well.”

Fluvial Brewing on Maple Ridge Road in Harrison has four igloos available on a first-come, first-serve basis. If the igloos, which offer Adirondack chairs and a heater, are all taken, Fluvial also has a heated yurt, similar to a large tent, available with a wood stove. Along with their beer selection, Fluvial also has a menu offering soft pretzels, charcuterie and chips and salsa.

Are you just looking to grab a few drinks with friends around Portland? The back deck at Liquid Riot Bottling Company is open, with heaters suspended above the tables to keep you warm. Their food menu includes sandwiches, burgers, fish tacos, as well as appetizers and desserts. Bunker Brewing and Oxbow Brewing are both offering heated A-frame structures through the winter.

